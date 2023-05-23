Boonville baseball outlasted Summit Christian 4-3 in eight innings in the Class 4 sectionals Tuesday in Boonville to keep its season alive.
Boonville baseball outlasted Summit Christian 4-3 in eight innings in the Class 4 sectionals Tuesday in Boonville to keep its season alive.
Pirates senior Max Eckerle hit two home runs to pace Boonville’s offense.
The Pirates next face Excelsior Springs in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Fulton baseball senior Walker Gohring threw a complete-game shutout in the Hornets’ 2-0 win over Macon in the Class 4 sectionals in Macon.
Fulton scored the game’s only runs in the top of the sixth. Ben Leslie delivered a pinch-hit RBI single to put the Hornets ahead 1-0. Gohring then added a run with a sacrafice fly.
The Hornets take on St. Charles West in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Eldon baseball lost to Springfield Catholic 5-1 in the Class 4 sectionals in Eldon. The Mustangs trailed 5-0 after two innings.
Eldon finished its season with a 21-11 record.
South Callaway beat Dixon 6-1 in the Class 3 sectionals in Mokane.
Owen Rees, Chase Mealy and Dane Daugherty all drove in runs for South Callaway.
South Callaway next faces Elsberry in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Cole Camp’s season ended with a 6-3 loss to Barstow in the Class 3 sectionals in Cole Camp.
The Bluebirds finished their season with a 13-16 record.
Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14
