Boonville defeated Blair Oaks 41-35 in an upset of the defending state champions Friday.
Both teams move to 3-1 on the season.
Boonville came out hungry after two consecutive wins. Quarterback Colby Caton threw three touchdowns, including an 80-yard pass to senior wide receiver Jamesian McKee. Senior running back DaWan Lomax ran the ball 33 yards for a Pirate touchdown.
Blair Oaks was seeking to extend its perfect record, but came up short after a low-scoring second half.
However, head coach Ted LePage said that he was really proud of how the team stepped up to the challenge to overcome obstacles.
“Our players continued to fight,” he said. “We knew we were going to have to fight through adversity with the youth on our team, and I think we’ll bounce back next week.”
The Falcons played a good offensive game, with junior quarterback Dylan Hair throwing two touchdowns and senior wide receiver Zach Herigon catching a 40-yard pass.
Both teams will be back in action next week, as Blair Oaks travels to Versailles and Boonville is on the road at California.