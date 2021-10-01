BOONVILLE — DaWan Lomax rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries in the first half alone as host Boonville scored all of its TDs on the ground in a 58-28 win over Osage.
Senior Lomax, who finished with 212 yards rushing, scored on runs of 55, 8, 1 and 87 to help the Pirates win their fifth straight and improve to 5-1.
His performance earned him the team's anchor chain, given to a player that has shined throughout the game. He said his team "had a good week of practice" and that he "felt excellent." However, he did admit that he "was pretty tired" after the 87-yard TD run.
Boonville coach Greg Hough said of Lomax that "he has done a good job for us" and wants to keep his rushing average high.
Osage actually struck first, on a fourth-and-goal scramble by quarterback Brockton McLaughlin from 7 yards out, to take a 6-0 lead. But it wouldn't score again until the middle of the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Lomax was running wild for Boonville, accounting for all of the Pirates' first-half touchdowns as they took a 30-6 lead into the break.
The lead swelled to 44-6 in the third after a 50-yard TD run from Jamesian McKee, a recovered fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Jackson Johns' 12-yard touchdown gallop.
The teams exchanged scores on each possession after that until Boonville kneeled down on its final drive of the game.
Osage's TDs all came on the ground, too, with Derek Bradley hitting pay dirt, Eric Hood breaking tackles en route to a 62-yard score and McLaughlin adding a 53-yard score.
Both teams ran heavily throughout the game, with Boonville piling up 547 rushing yards on 47 attempts and Osage (2-4) finishing with 37 carries for 385 yards.
Of the scene during homecoming at Gene Reagan Field, Hough said he had always dreamed of "coming down onto the field before pregame" and seeing that "the little kids are excited." There were people "four, five, six deep on the hill" with the "bleachers full."
Hough added that he was pleased with his team's performance without key players Travis Dell and DJ Wesolak.
Next week, Boonville hosts Versailles (1-4), while Osage travels to face Southern Boone (2-4).