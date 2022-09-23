Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year.
The Falcons offense wasted no time in getting on the board, scoring four touchdowns within the first quarter alone. Much of Blair Oaks’ success was attributed to the dynamic play of senior quarterback Dylan Hair.
Hair, who recently received an offer to play football for Northwest Missouri State University, had a performance that certainly pleased his college suitors. The fourth-year quarterback threw for four touchdowns in the air and added two with his feet.
Hair has been inscribing his name in the Blair Oaks' record books all season. After tonight’s win, he holds the Falcons' record for passing, rushing and total yards.
The running game also had its turn in the rout, especially freshman running back Hayden Lackman. Lackman tore up the inside of Boonville's defensive line— running for 111 yards on 15 attempts. The bruising first-year back averaged 7.4 yards-per-carry and capped off his impressive night with a touchdown.
Boonville struggled immensely to get anything done on the offensive side of the ball. Senior quarterback Colby Caton had little-to-no time to throw in the pocket, and constant pressure led to a very ineffective passing game. The lack of success through the air made it impossible for the Pirates to open the field for a successful run game.
Boonville hopes to rebound next week when it hosts California, and Blair Oaks will fight to keep its conference lead as it hosts Versailles.