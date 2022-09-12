Colton Nichols prepares to throw a pass (copy)

Hallsville quarterback Colton Nichols prepares to throw a pass in the first few minutes of the game on Friday at Hallsville High School.

 Ben Koelkebeck/Missourian

Thirteen. That’s the combined number of touchdowns scored by Boonville’s Dakota Troost (6) and Hallsville’s Colton Nichols (7) in a game that had the entire stadium on the edge of their seats the entire night.

In the end, however, the Pirates earned the victory in overtime, 59-58, after a missed Hallsville two-point conversion opened the door for Pirates quarterback Colby Caton to lead the game-winning drive.

