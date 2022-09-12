Thirteen. That’s the combined number of touchdowns scored by Boonville’s Dakota Troost (6) and Hallsville’s Colton Nichols (7) in a game that had the entire stadium on the edge of their seats the entire night.
In the end, however, the Pirates earned the victory in overtime, 59-58, after a missed Hallsville two-point conversion opened the door for Pirates quarterback Colby Caton to lead the game-winning drive.
The first and third quarters showcased strong defensive play, while the second and fourth were owned by elite offensive displays. The teams combined for 46 points and six touchdowns the final frame alone.
After a strong opening win in Week 1, Hallsville (1-2) has dropped its last two and will now try to rebound as they face Versailles (0-3) on Friday. Boonville has another challenging matchup ahead as they battle crosstown rival Southern Boone Friday (2-1).
Southern Boone survives California 29-28
After a back-and-forth thriller, Southern Boone (2-1) beat California (1-2) thanks to two second half two-point conversion passes to junior Kellen Ash, with the decisive score happening with less than a minute to play.
Both teams scored a single touchdown in each quarter, building the drama until the very end. A missed extra-point before halftime prevented Southern Boone from tying the game at 14, but it might have been the domino that fell in the right place to end up victorious. With urgency to tie the game again in the third quarter, Southern Boone garnered enough confidence to go for two points again later in the forth to win the game, leaving California stunned.
Southern Boone lost to California 14-42 last year, but they took a 3-1 lead in the all-time series after Friday’s nail-biter. The Eagles have a great matchup next week when they take on Boonville (2-1), and California will try to knock off undefeated Blair Oaks (3-0).