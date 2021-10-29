Boonville beat Fulton 40-20 after a slow start, advancing to the second round of the Class 3 District 5 playoffs.
Neither team scored in the first quarter. However, the drought ended on a rushing touchdown from Boonville's DaWan Lomax with 9:19 left in the second quarter.
The Hornet offense responded with a TD drive, capped by a 14-yard run from Walker Gohring.
But Boonville entered the half with a 14-7 lead, and the Fulton offense didn't score again until the fourth quarter.
After receiving the ball to start the second half, Boonville finished its 66-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run from Dakota Troost to go ahead 20-7.
From there, quarterback Colby Caton blew open the game.
He found Troost on a 51-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-7, then connected with Jackon Johns on a 38-yard score that made it 34-7.
"Colby has been a good player for us all year," Boonville coach Greg Hough said. "He's been able to do stuff honestly as a true kind of dual-threat kid"
Tyreion Logan got the Hornets back on the board with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run.
Boonville scored its final TD of the night on a 17-yard run by Rhodes Leonard.
Caton said the offense "started off really slow" and mentioned the group will need to play better next week.
Next week, Boonville will face Blair Oaks at home in a rematch of a game from earlier this season that Boonville won 41-35.