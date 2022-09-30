Boonville paced the game against California with an elite run game and turnover-heavy defense in its 28-12 win at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. After taking the lead late in the second quarter, the Pirates never looked back.

The Pintos had a tough job on the road heading into the game and looked to their passing game to lead them. After allowing a touchdown early in the second quarter, the Pintos shot back with a 59-yard bomb from quarterback Martin Kilmer to Ayden Bryant as part of his seven reception, 118-receiving-yard performance.

