Boonville paced the game against California with an elite run game and turnover-heavy defense in its 28-12 win at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. After taking the lead late in the second quarter, the Pirates never looked back.
The Pintos had a tough job on the road heading into the game and looked to their passing game to lead them. After allowing a touchdown early in the second quarter, the Pintos shot back with a 59-yard bomb from quarterback Martin Kilmer to Ayden Bryant as part of his seven reception, 118-receiving-yard performance.
After falling down 28-6 in the fourth, California pushed back with Tyler Oden running in a touchdown at the goal line. After the touchdown, Cameron Combs came up with an interception late in the quarter, but the ensuing drive couldn’t make the game any closer.
The run game for Boonville was a huge part of its offense. Quarterback Colby Caton ran for 90 yards to pair with his two touchdowns on the night. His teammate, Rhodes Leonard, provided 104 rushing yards of his own and one score.
The defense also provided help for the Pirates with four team sacks and a pick each from Ethan Watson and Cooper Pfeiffer.
The Pintos head into Week 7 on a four-game losing streak and with a 1-5 record. They will take on an 0-6 Versailles team Friday in Versailles. The Pirates are now 4-2 and will attempt to start a new winning streak as they travel to Osage next week.