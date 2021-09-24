Boonville played with a steady offense and lockdown defense in its 32-8 victory over California during the Pintos' senior night.
The Pirates move to 4-1, while the Pintos drop to 3-2.
A blocked punt early in the first quarter led to a 1-yard rushing TD from the Pirates’ junior quarterback Colby Caton. The Pirates scored again late in the first on a 60-yard connection between Caton and senior Jamesian McKee. They tacked on two more TDs in each of the last two quarters.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” California head coach Seth Womack said. “We couldn’t convert when we needed to and extend drives.”
The Pintos failed to convert on multiple fourth down tries in the game. Their lone score came on a short rushing touchdown from senior running back Tyler Patterson in the firstquarter.
In an exciting highlight for the Pintos, senior quarterback Calen Kruger, moonlighting in the defensive backfield, pulled in an interception late in the first half.
Boonville hosts Osage (2-3) next Friday while California remains home against Versailles (1-4).