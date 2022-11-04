Defense was the key to Friday's MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 semifinal game between third-seeded Boonville and second-seeded Mexico, as the Pirates went on the road and won 27-13.
The Pirates jumped out to a 13-0 lead as quarterback Colby Caton continued his strong postseason campaign with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Watson, followed by a 12-yard touchdown to Jackson Johns.
Mexico (4-6) picked up steam offensively in the second quarter. Senior Morgan Grubb started off the scoring spree for Mexico, as he ran it in for a score. Mexico followed that up with a 47-yard rushing touchdown from senior Andrew Runge, that tied the score going into half at 13.
The second half, however, was all about the defense. The Bulldogs found themselves in the Boonville red zone three times but failed to convert on each of them, as the Pirates defense stepped up to hold Mexico to zero points in the final 24 minutes of play.
Offensively, Caton led the Pirates in total yards, as he led the offense both on the ground and through the air. Caton was responsible for each of Boonville’s 4 touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing).
Boonville (7-4) will be on the road next Friday in the District Championship against Moberly.