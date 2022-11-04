Defense was the key to Friday's MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 semifinal game between third-seeded Boonville and second-seeded Mexico, as the Pirates went on the road and won 27-13.

 The Pirates jumped out to a 13-0 lead as quarterback Colby Caton continued his strong postseason campaign with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Watson, followed by a 12-yard touchdown to Jackson Johns.

