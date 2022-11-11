Boonville quarterback Colby Caton led the Pirates to their first district title in 11 years with a 28-13 win over Moberly on Friday in the Class 3 District 5 final in Moberly.
Caton finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
His first rushing touchdown came early in the second quarter, as he ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give Boonville the lead. Moberly answered with a 3-yard touchdown to tie the game.
The game was remained tied until Caton ran 2 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Moberly answered with a 46-yard pass from quarterback Collin Huffman to wide receiver Gabriel Flood, but it failed to make the extra point, leaving Boonville with a small lead.
Caton extended the lead with a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Jackson Johns late in the fourth quarter.
After Boonville recovered a fumble on the kickoff return, Caton scored the final touchdown of the game with a 56-yard run.
“He's a beast, and he's been like that for four years,” Boonville coach Greg Hough said.
Hough mentioned that he and Caton have been through a lot together, so he was happy to hug his quarterback to celebrate winning the district championship.
Hough applauded his defense’s performance, as it held Moberly to six points in the second half.
The Boonville defense made some impactful plays throughout the game, including forcing a fumble that led to a Boonville touchdown. The defense also made critical stops on fourth down to keep Moberly from scoring.
On the other side, Moberly coach Cody McDowell thought his team played hard but made too many mistakes.
“You can't make mistakes like that in close games when you're playing a good team, so hats off to them. They made plays, and when it came down to it, we didn't,” McDowell said.
Boonville faces Reeds Spring on Nov. 19 in Boonville in the Class 3 quarterfinals.