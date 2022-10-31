Fayette and Russellville seemed evenly matched entering their matchup Friday in Russellville, and it played out that way early. Fayette scored first, but Russellville bounced back with a score and successful two-point conversion to tie the game early in the first quarter.
From there, the Russellville defense couldn’t contain Fayette quarterback Benjamin Wells, who finished with four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.
Once down, Russellville had no answer, and its promising season finished early, as it fell 46-8 to the Falcons.
Russellville (8-2) was 2-14 entering this season, but it shocked everyone by going perfectaside from a 58-41 blunder against Sherwood.
Fayette (6-4) advances to face Cole Camp (8-2) in the Class 1 District 5 semifinals Friday in Cole Camp.
Boonville holds off Fulton to advance to semis
Boonville staved off a fourth-quarter Fulton rally to win 28-25 at home and advance to the Class 3 District 5 semifinals.
Colby Caton had arguably his best game of the season for the Pirates, throwing three touchdowns, including a 69-yarder to receiver Jackson Johns, to lead his team to a first-round victory.
After falling behind 28-13 at the half, the Hornets (1-9) bolstered down defensively to hold the Pirates scoreless in the second half. With the Pirates 5 yards from pay dirt, Caton made his lone mistake — an interception which was taken back 95 yards for a touchdown. After the Hornets scored on their next possession to cut the deficit to three, the Pirates recovered the ensuing onside kick to finish the game.
With the win, the Pirates (6-4) travel to Mexico, Missouri, to face the second-seeded Bulldogs (4-5) on Friday.
Cole Camp records decisive victory over Harrisburg
Cole Camp owned the second half against Harrisburg to walk away with a 55-28 victory in the Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals.
The first half was an exciting battle of opposing quarterbacks, as both Ethan Shearer and Trace Combs continued to make plays for the Bluebirds (8-2) and Bulldogs (7-3), respectively. The two combined for five touchdown passes in the first half alone, as the Bluebirds went into the locker room up 20-14.
The second half was a different story, as although the Bulldogs continued to fight, the Bluebirds proved to be the stronger team, outscoring the Bulldogs 37-14 on the shoulders of their tough, physical ground game. Shearer continued his dominance with a 31-yard touchdown pass, as well.
Combs threw a pick six late in the fourth quarter to put the final nail in the coffin.
The Bluebirds stay at home to face visiting seventh-seed Fayette (6-4) on Friday in the semifinals.
South Callaway survives Tipton comeback
Big plays kept Tipton in its quarterfinals bout with South Callaway when it seemed out of reach, but the Bulldogs held on to secure a 22-20 win in Mokane.
South Callaway (6-4) was feeling confident early, controlling the Cardinals with an early 16-point advantage. Then, Tipton (6-4) running back Christian Whisler broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs regained control, scoring early in the second half to take a 22-6 advantage. That lead was short lived, as Cardinals running back Tyler Baer rushed for a touchdown, which was capped with a two-point conversion with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Baer wasn’t finished. One play and 18 seconds later, he made a play so shocking the Cardinals crowd went delirious. On the kickoff, Baer, as a defender, stripped the ball from the runner as he was being tackled and everyone seemed to stop for a split-second, even Baer. A quick glance to the sideline and everyone screaming, “Run!” was enough for Baer to scramble to the end zone and make it a two-point game. From that play on, the second half seemed to be a neutral game, with deafening crowd noise on both sides of the stadium.
The fourth quarter ended with a gritty drive from the Cardinals, who attempted a game-winning field goal from the 18-yard line with 15 seconds left. The Bulldogs swarmed the ball immediately and never gave the kicker a chance to become the hero, batting the ball down and ending the game.
South Callaway advances to the Class 1 District 5 semifinals against top-seeded Lincoln (9-1) on the road.