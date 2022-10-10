For the first time since 2011, Osage picked up a victory over Boonville. The 40-13 rout Friday in Tri-County Conference play stretched Osage’s winning streak to four after it started the season 0-3.

Osage senior Jackson Funderburk led the way with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including scores from 53 and 72 yards in the second half. Osage has found an identity with its rushing attack that has been the key to the team’s winning streak after the slow start.

