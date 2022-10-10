For the first time since 2011, Osage picked up a victory over Boonville. The 40-13 rout Friday in Tri-County Conference play stretched Osage’s winning streak to four after it started the season 0-3.
Osage senior Jackson Funderburk led the way with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including scores from 53 and 72 yards in the second half. Osage has found an identity with its rushing attack that has been the key to the team’s winning streak after the slow start.
For Boonville, quarterback Colby Caton was the team’s lone spark offensively, throwing for 164 yards and two touchdowns while adding 91 yards on the ground. In his first game back after missing two weeks due to injury, star wide receiver and running back Dakota Troost caught one pass for 31 yards.
Both teams continue conference play, as Osage faces Southern Boone on Friday (4-3, 2-2) and Boonville goes up against Versailles (0-7, 0-4).
Hallsville triumphs over Southern Boone
In what was touted before the game as a potential quarterback duel, Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler stole the show Friday.
Hallsville came away with a 48-27 win thanks to Fowler’s five touchdowns and 364 yards rushing. Quarterback Colton Nichols still had a solid performance, rushing for 102 yards and two scores.
Hallsville’s defense forced multiple turnovers in the early stages and the Eagles struggled to respond. The Eagles finished with 202 yards rushing but managed little to nothing through the air.
Hallsville will be tested Friday as it faces undefeated powerhouse Blair Oaks, while Southern Boone will try to rebound against Osage.
Helias takes capital crown
For two straight weeks, Helias has been a menace at Adkins Stadium, the place it used to call home.
First, the defense held off a rallying Capital City squad late in the second half to win 24-22 on Sept. 30. Then Friday night, the Crusaders cruised to a 35-7 halftime lead and couldn’t be caught by Jefferson City, ultimately winning 38-21.
Although down a few players due to injury, the Crusaders offense still found a way to fire on all cylinders. Early in the second quarter, Helias used backup quarterback Sam Hentges on a few design run plays to move the ball downfield. Starting quarterback Drew Miller did most of his work in the first half, going 11 of 18 for 207 yards and four touchdowns in those two quarters alone.
The Jays attempted to switch up their play-calling to try to confuse the Crusaders defense as the game progressed. Entering the game 14 of 40 for 251 passing yards, quarterback Jacob Wilson saw a huge improvement this week, going 9 of 22 for 185 yards.
Next week is a big opportunity for both teams to add to their win total before the playoffs as they face off against two struggling schools. Helias (5-2, 4-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) hosts Smith-Cotton (1-6, 0-5), and Jefferson City (3-4, 2-3) hosts Battle (2-5, 2-3).
North Callaway runs past Wright City
North Callaway (5-2, 4-1) overtook Wright City (5-2, 3-2) for second place in the Eastern Missouri Conference after a 32-13 win Friday night.
Tailing 13-0 at halftime, the Thunderbirds found a second gear in the final stretch and scored 16 points in each of the remaining quarters.
Senior quarterback Braydn O’Neal owned the second half, but not because of his arm. O’Neal finished the game rushing for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 20 attempts.
After starting the season 1-2, the Thunderbirds have strung together four consecutive wins. North Callaway hosts Montgomery County (2-5, 2-3) on Friday and first-place Bowling Green (7-0, 5-0) the following week to finish the regular season. .