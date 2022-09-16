Boonville and Southern Boone entered Friday's game with the same record and comeback victories the previous week, but both teams were also coming off  extremely different circumstances.

Boonville stunned Hallsville in overtime, winning by a score of 59-58 in a thrilling, high-scoring affair, while Southern Boone scraped past California 29-28 thanks to a touchdown and two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you