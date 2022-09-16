Boonville and Southern Boone entered Friday's game with the same record and comeback victories the previous week, but both teams were also coming off extremely different circumstances.
Boonville stunned Hallsville in overtime, winning by a score of 59-58 in a thrilling, high-scoring affair, while Southern Boone scraped past California 29-28 thanks to a touchdown and two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Boonville got the best of Friday's matchup at home, winning 18-14.
The game started off as a defensive struggle, in that neither Southern Boone (2-2) nor Boonville (3-1) could capitalize on their opening drives and opted to punt. Boonville would eventually strike first late in the first quarter, however, when Jackson Johns scampered into the end zone for a 14-yard rushing touchdown to give Boonville a 6-0 lead. With Ross Brackman’s PAT attempt being unsuccessful, the score remained unchanged.
Senior wide receiver tandem Jackson Johns and Blake Griffin performed well in Troost’s stead and accounted for all of Boonville’s scoring, with Johns being responsible for two touchdowns and Griffin for one.
Neither team could get on the scoreboard for most of the second quarter, but all of the scoring occurred in this quarter. Southern Boone’s offense finally broke through and took a 7-6 lead, thanks to a five-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Austin Evans to wide receiver Chase Morris and a successful PAT attempt by Carter Salter. Wasting no time, Boonville quickly answered back to Southern Boone and retook the lead through a 54-yard touchdown strike from senior QB Colby Caton to Johns, but a 2-point conversion attempt proved unsuccessful and left the score at 12-7. Southern Boone then capped off the first half with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Evans to running back Ben Taylor, and the game went to halftime as a low-scoring 14-12 affair.
The second half was largely devoid of scoring, save for a Boonville touchdown in the third quarter through a 17-yard pass from Caton to Griffin, which proved to be the difference maker in the game and gave Boonville a 18-14 lead that they would never relinquish. Ultimately, with 1:49 left in the game, Southern Boone could not convert on fourth and 9 from Boonville’s 19-yard line, and Boonville was able to kneel and run down the clock to end the game.
Southern Boone will take on Versailles on the road next Friday, while Boonville will travel to Wardsville to battle Blair Oaks.