The Pleasant Hill Roosters (1-0) won the season opener on the road over the Boonville Pirates (0-1) by a score of 47-14. The Roosters were coming off of a 7-6 season last year, while Pirates were coming off of an 8-3 record. In 2021, these two teams played each other at Pleasant Hill, and the Roosters won that game 43-35.
At the start of this game, both offenses were clicking, and scoring came in bunches. Pleasant Hill opened the scoring with a short touchdown run, but Boonville answered on their next drive with a 76-yard touchdown pass completed to #11 Dakota Troost. The Roosters then took the lead right back with a 75-yard TD pass of their own, which made it a 14-7 game. The Pirates were gaining some yardage on their next drive, but a fumble at around their own 45 cost them the possession. Pleasant Hill scored on their extra possession, which made it 21-7.
And then the defense started making an impact on both sides.
Although multiple fourth down punts were forced, Rhodes Leonard of the Pirates made the biggest defensive play of the half by tipping an pass from the Roosters. This kept Boonville within two touchdowns with a minute to go in the half. Boonville thought they had the last drive of the half, but Pleasant Hill picked it off and scored with just 14 seconds to go in the half, increasing its lead to 27-7.
In the second half, there was significantly less scoring. The Pirates got the first touchdown, which ended up being their only one in the half. Ayden Cline of the Roosters then got his second touchdown of the night, and Pleasant Hill also added two more running touchdowns in the 4th quarter.
That all added up to a 47-14 score, the final tonight at Boonville High School. Boonville will host Marshall next week, while Pleasant Oak will travel to Lafayette .