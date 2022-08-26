The Pleasant Hill Roosters (1-0) won the season opener on the road over the Boonville Pirates (0-1) by a score of 47-14. The Roosters were coming off of a 7-6 season last year, while Pirates were coming off of an 8-3 record. In 2021, these two teams played each other at Pleasant Hill, and the Roosters won that game 43-35.

At the start of this game, both offenses were clicking, and scoring came in bunches. Pleasant Hill opened the scoring with a short touchdown run, but Boonville answered on their next drive with a 76-yard touchdown pass completed to #11 Dakota Troost. The Roosters then took the lead right back with a 75-yard TD pass of their own, which made it a 14-7 game. The Pirates were gaining some yardage on their next drive, but a fumble at around their own 45 cost them the possession. Pleasant Hill scored on their extra possession, which made it 21-7.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you