In a rematch of last years,Boone County conference championship game, Boonville (2-1) avenged itscrushing loss to Hallsville (1-2) with a wild 59-58 overtime victory on the road.
After both offenses came out of the gates sluggish, Boonville finally kicked off the scoring with a 27-yard rushing touchdown by junior wide receiver Dakota Troost. The score came with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter for the only points of the first frame.
If the first quarter was a rock fight, then the second quarter was a fireworks show. Troost and Hallsville junior quarterback Colton Nichols traded touchdowns like Pokemon cards, as the star juniors combined for five scores in the second quarter. Hallsville led 22-21 at halftime after 36 combined points were scored in just under 12 minutes. .
After over seven minutes of solid defense from both teams to start the second half, Troost, who had never attempted a pass in a Pirate uniform, connected with senior quarterback Colby Caton for a short-yardage TD to put the Pirates up 28-22. But of course, Nichols responded with his fourth rushing TD of the night. Another successful two-point try put Hallsville up 30-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Troost and Nichols continued to duel like two black belts in the fourth quarter, as the two teams combined for six touchdowns and 46 points in the final frame. Troost’s fifth receiving touchdown of the night plus a two-point conversion tied the game at 52, keeping the Pirates alive. The regulation timer hit zero, and this instant classic needed overtime to decide a victor.
Nichols opened overtime with a 25-yard rushing touchdown, but Hallsville couldn’t convert the two-point try, leaving the door open for Boonville. Needing a touchdown to extend the game, the Pirates once again marched down the field, and this time it was Caton cashing in for Boonville, tying the game at 58. The extra point was good, sending the Boonville sideline into a joyous frenzy.
Troost finished the game with five receiving touchdowns and one passing TD. However, Troost's six total touchdowns weren't even the most in the game by one player. Hallsville's Nichols led the contest with seven total TDs, four which were passing and three on the ground.
Next week, Boonville will look to keep the good times rolling as they host crosstown foe Southern Boone (2-1), and Hallsville will look to rebound as they travel to Versailles (0-3), who are winners of two straight after a thrilling 29-28 victory over California.