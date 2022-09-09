In a rematch of last years,Boone County conference championship game, Boonville (2-1) avenged itscrushing loss to Hallsville (1-2) with a wild 59-58 overtime victory on the road.

After both offenses came out of the gates sluggish, Boonville finally kicked off the scoring with a 27-yard rushing touchdown by junior wide receiver Dakota Troost. The score came with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter for the only points of the first frame.

