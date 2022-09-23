Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year.

The Falcons offense wasted no time in getting on the board, scoring four touchdowns within the first quarter alone. Much of Blair Oaks’ success was attributed to the dynamic play of senior quarterback Dylan Hair.

