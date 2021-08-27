In a high-scoring season-opening affair, Pleasant Hill defeated Boonville (0-1) 43-35 at home.
From the moment the game kicked off, points were being scored at a frenetic pace. Boonville led 14-8 1:42 into the game.
Things slowed down for the remainder of the first quarter, and it ended with Boonville ahead 14-8.
Early in the second quarter, Boonville scored a touchdown, picked off Pleasant Hill, scored a second touchdown to make it 28-8 and appeared firmly in control.
Despite Boonville looking to be in the driver’s seat, Pleasant Hill was not going to go down quietly, and it scored to make it 28-15.
The teams exchanged touchdowns for the remainder of the quarter, and Boonville led 35-29 at halftime.
At the start of the second half, Boonville fumbled and gave Pleasant Hill advantageous field position inside the red zone. Pleasant Hill did not waste this opportunity, scoring a touchdown to take the lead for the first time since the first quarter.
At the start of the fourth, Boonville got the ball, looking to take back the lead. Instead, the Pirates gave the ball back to Pleasant Hill.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Pleasant Hill rushed the ball into the end zone and extended its lead to 43-35.
The game came down to one defensive play, as Boonville had the ball on fourth-and-2 in the red zone. The Pirates could not convert, and Pleasant Hill knelt out the clock to win .
Boonville will travel to Holden to take on the Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday.