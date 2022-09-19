Rock Bridge boys soccer (9-1) will take on Hickman (7-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a match both teams had circled on the calendar the moment the schedule was released.
At the beginning of the month, the Kewpies vs. Bruins matchup slated for Sept. 20 didn’t look like it would be much of a contest.
Hickman lost two straight games to begin the season— a less-than-ideal start. The Bruins, by contrast, started the season with back to back wins. Rock Bridge looked like the stronger team, and the game didn’t seem like it would live up to its billing.
Rock Bridge didn’t stop winning, either. The Bruins have only dropped one game all year— a 1-0 loss last weekend at Rockwood Summit.
The Kewpies, though, have turned their season around. The team has won seven straight games, not letting itself be defined by that two-loss weekend to start the year.
Hickman’s momentum was bolstered by a trophy at the Boonville Shootout tournament. The Kewpies cruised through the competition, scoring seven goals in the semi-final and championship games while only allowing one.
Hickman seniors Leif Kammer and Cash Schopflin have been key in their team’s success. The forward and midfielder have been proficient scorers, but Hickman coach Wil Ross credits them with more than just goals.
“When Cash and Leif are playing together, they have that kind of special connection where they’re always finding each other,” Ross said. “They understand how each other like to play, and that helps our offense dramatically. It makes everybody else more calm, a little more relaxed, more fluid.”
Lining up on the other side of the pitch, Rock Bridge’s dangerous front line of attackers will certainly make the Kewpies’ lives difficult. Jeffrey Ngassi, Drew Schlimme and Cooper Allen have been lethal for the Bruins, using their speed to fly by opposing defenders and find the net. Combined, the forwards have 19 goals in 10 games. Ngassi has scored five, and wingers Allen and Schlimme have each scored seven.
Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstman emphasized that the attacking trio always makes the Bruins dangerous.
“I feel like even when things are difficult, we’re going to get a few chances”, Horstman said. “Normally, we’ve been able to start games really, really fast, and that’s definitely been to our advantage. So, can we repeat that tomorrow? I sure hope so. I think statistically that we can, but I don’t discount Hickman whatsoever.”
Both the Bruins and the Kewpies recorded 4-0 victories in their last two games. Both squads will be feeling confident at kickoff.
Horstman noted the physicality this fixture is notorious for, and heading into Tuesday he’s reminding his team to harness that energy.
“The game is always extremely physical, and both teams just want it so bad,” Horstman said. “I think it’s important for our guys to know, and to be prepared for, that level of physicality, and to know how emotional it can get but to be able to use that emotion in a positive way.”
Both coaches indicated they wouldn’t be making drastic changes ahead of the matchup. Ross explained that the rivalry game will serve as a litmus test for the Kewpies.
“We have a lot of wins, we’re playing good soccer, we will have the opportunity to win a lot more games and play more good soccer,” Ross said. “But if we want to talk about being a conference champion, if we want to talk about winning districts, if we want to talk about making a run in state, then you have to find ways to beat teams like Rock Bridge.”
Tuesday’s match could preview a postseason meeting between the rivals. Last year, the Kewpies and Bruins met in the Class 4 District 6 boys soccer tournament, a match Rock Bridge won in double-overtime to advance to the district final.
Hickman will certainly be wanting revenge Tuesday at its home field.