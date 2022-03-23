Two days after it put seven runs past Lebanon, the Rock Bridge baseball team more than doubled its run count in a 15-5 victory against Smith-Cotton.
Pitcher Jake Hawkins picked up his second win of the 2022 season, throwing two strikeouts and conceding just one run in three innings pitched. Justus Poppa led the Bruins’ offense, going 3-3 behind the plate, while nine total players finished the afternoon with a hit.
Rock Bridge travels to take on Nixa at 2 p.m. Friday before it heads to Alabama for a three-game week over the school’s spring break period.
Rock Bridge girls soccer rolls in CMAC opener
Rock Bridge girls soccer responded to its first loss of the 2022 season in resounding fashion, beating CMAC opposition Battle 8-0 at Rock Bridge on Wednesday.
Noel Wheeler, Ayan Omar and Kylar Serio each finished with two goals while Madeline Malone and Madison Hendershott chipped in with a goal each in the eight-goal performance. The result is Rock Bridge’s second win of the campaign, which comes on the back of a 2-1 loss to Ozark on Monday.
On Friday, the Bruins (2-1, 1-0) begin a stretch of two games in as many days, starting against Blue Springs South at 6 p.m. at Rock Bridge.
Spartans win as Alton throws no-hitter
Battle baseball smacked Wright City 16-0 on Wednesday in Troy. The game was part of the Troy Buchanan Tournament.
Brenden Alton threw a no-hit shutout, while teammate AJ Nickell went 3 for 3 with a couple of triples. Ryan Schoeneberg also launched a three-run home run.
The Spartans (2-3) next play in a doubleheader Friday against Fort Zumwalt East at 11 a.m. followed by Park Hill South at 3:30 p.m. Both matchups will be at home.
Lake of the Woods match called off
The area golf match between Tolton, Battle, Rock Bridge and Smith-Cotton boys golf at Lake of the Woods was postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather.
A make-up date is yet to be determined.