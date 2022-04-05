Rock Bridge baseball surpassed double-digit wins with a 10-0 victory at Jefferson City on Tuesday.
Fresh off a five-win week in its spring trip to Oxford, Alabama, Rock Bridge (10-2) continued a torrid offensive start to the regular season.
The Bruins play their next three games in Sedalia in the Smith-Cotton tournament between April 7-9.
Hickman snaps losing streak
Hickman girls soccer snapped its three-game losing streak, beating Camdenton 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Kewpies were led by seniors Isabella Laird and Sophie Elfrink who both had one goal each. Freshman Hattie Hayes also ended with a goal.
The Kewpies will be back in action at 7 p.m. Monday to take on Southern Boone.
Kewpies boys tennis drops second matchup of the week
Hickman lost 9-0 to Helias on Tuesday, marking its second loss of the week. The first came Monday against Missouri Military Academy. The Kewpies return to play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Rolla on the road.
Tolton girls soccer dominates Cardinal Ritter
The Trailblazers advanced to 3-0 on the season after shutting out Cardinal Ritter 8-0 on the road. Tolton's attack was well-rounded, with five different Trailblazers scoring. Lainey Maddix and Macie Parmer scored multiple goals, while Adelaide Devine, Rachael Broniec and Kensie Serio each had one. Tolton's next match will come against Bishop DuBourg on Thursday at home.
Spartans win in extras
Battle baseball beat Fatima in a close 6-5 duel through 10 innings Tuesday. The Spartans had 11 hits with no errors.
Raye Kennon drove in JJ Young in the 10th on a walk-off hit earning the Spartans' second win of the season.
Battle will next take the mound against Boonville at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the road.
Trailblazers get first win of the season
Tolton boys tennis played its first match of the season Wednesday, winning 8-1 against Fulton on the road.
The Trailblazers will return to the court against Duchesne at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Cosmo Park.