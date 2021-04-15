Rock Bridge baseball defeated Smith-Cotton 13-1 on Thursday in Wardsville in the first round of the Columbia Tournament.
The Bruins got off to a fast start, putting up five runs while shutting out the Tigers in the first two innings, with Toby Scheidt driving a double home for the fourth run. By the top of the fifth, they were up 9-0.
Andrew Hill went the distance on the mound for Rock Bridge in the win.
The Bruins will return to the field at 12:30 p.m. Friday to face Staley at Atkins Baseball Fields in Columbia.
Spartans go 2-0 with narrow wins
Battle baseball defeated Francis Howell 9-7 and Blair Oaks 1-0 on the first day of the Columbia Tournament on Thursday in Columbia.
The Spartans had a 9-1 lead heading into the final inning of the first game against Francis Howell, but had to bring on a relief pitcher in place of starter Caleb Caraker, as the Vikings found six of the eight runs they needed to tie the game.
Battle held on for the win with Blair Oaks still to face.
The Spartans needed just one run to beat the Falcons, and it came in the third inning.
Garrett Bever took home for the game-winning run, after a Blair Oaks wild pitch.
Battle will face Owensville in Game 3 of the tourney Friday.
Kewpies slay Knights
Hickman baseball defeated Borgia 2-1 in its first game of the Columbia Tournament on Thursday in Columbia.
The Kewpies will face Christian Brothers at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. for their second and third games, respectively, in the tournament Friday.
Battle girls soccer routed by Jeff City
Jefferson City defeated Battle girls soccer 8-0 on Thursday in Jefferson City.
The Jays ran out to a two-goal lead within 14 minutes of the first whistle, and despite a missed penalty kick, took a 3-0 lead in the half.
Addison Schulte was sent off for the Spartans early in the second half. Jefferson City went on to capitalize, scoring five times in the final 25 minutes.
Battle next face Owensville at 6:30 p.m. Monday at home.