Rock Bridge girls tennis (16-5) lost both matches at the MSHSAA Class 3 team championships in Springfield.
The Bruins fell to John Burroughs in the semifinal and Lee's Summit West in the third-place match. Coach Ben Loeb said Rock Bridge fought hard but that the other teams outmatched the Bruins in experience and athleticism.
"It's tough when you dream big and it just doesn't work out," Loeb said. "But I'm happy with our season overall."
John Burroughs ended up winning the final against Pembroke Hill.