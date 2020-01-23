Despite Rock Bridge registering its seventh straight victory with a 60-45 win over Miller Career Academy on Thursday night, head coach Jim Scanlon left the gym far from happy.
“As a coach, it was just one of those games that you wanted to end and just hope you’re ahead,” Scanlon said. “I told them [Miller Career Academy] was pretty good, but it was just ugly. Pretty much everyone should get a refund because it just wasn’t entertaining. But, we survived it.”
The Bruins found themselves behind after the first quarter after scoring just nine points in the opening eight minutes.
“We were never engaged in the first quarter and we just hung on,” Scanlon said. “It was just an ugly game. We can entertain sometimes and win, but this wasn’t entertaining.”
However, the Bruins showed just how exciting they can be by exploding for 35 points in the second and third quarters, largely on back of the firepower provided by Brant Bowers and Xavier Sykes.
Early in the second quarter, Rock Bridge began a full-court press that put a lot of pressure on the Phoenix ball handlers that resulted in easy points off of turnovers. By halftime, Rock Bridge was able to establish a 24-17 lead.
The game was far from being over though. Miller Career Academy cut the lead to just four midway through the third quarter. But then Bowers got hot from the 3-point line and drained three 3s in a span of just two minutes to give the Bruins a 10-point cushion.
Then, it was Sykes’ turn. And he did it all. Up by just five points in the third quarter, Sykes drove past a defender and then dribbled between two others before sinking a layup and drawing a foul. Sykes followed it up with two steals, both of which resulted in easy transition buckets. Almost by himself, Sykes shifted the momentum toward the Bruins and they never looked back.
Sykes scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half.
Bowers finished the game with 15 points. Also, Hudson Dercher played a significant part in Rock Bridge’s offense by adding eight points, which at times sparked a run for the Bruins.
“Dercher gave us good minutes,” Scanlon said. “He came in and gave us two quick buckets. He gave us some energy.”
Thursday’sRock Bridge’s 60-45 victory improved the Bruins’ record to 10-3 on the season. The defending state champions still have a long way to go before they can repeat their past heroics.
“At this time of the year we should be clicking a little bit more,” Scanlon said. “For a whole new cast of characters, 10 wins already is not bad. But, if we are looking at the end of the tunnel, we have to play a lot better than this.”
Rock Bridge will have the opportunity to play better almost right away. The Bruins will return to the court at 4 p.m. Saturday against Ozark in Camdenton.