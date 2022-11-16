In the words of Rock Bridge senior Aidan Dubbert, “nobody really planned on (the Bruins) being this good” in 2022.
The Bruins bowed out of the playoffs in a 44-21 loss to De Smet in last week’s MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 final. The season was more successful than predicted, having a new coaching staff after a 4-6 finish in the previous season.
Nevertheless, first-year coach Matt Perkins led Rock Bridge to 9-3 season, including the program’s first Central Missouri Activities Conference championship and its longest playoff run since 2018, in which the Bruins finished with an identical record.
Rock Bridge began the season with a tough 34-17 road loss to Park Hill South. The Bruins traveled to beat Smith-Cotton 49-0 the following week, kicking off a seven-game win streak.
Perkins said the Week 1 loss was a formative experience for his team.
“We didn’t belittle them for making mistakes the first week,” Perkins explained. “There was some trust that was gained in that loss. And as we went through the success, I think we just bonded more each week.”
Quarterback Sam Kaiser led a surging offense that averaged just under 35 points per game. Across 11 games, the junior completed 60% of his passes for 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns.
First-year defensive coordinator Ethan Smith transformed a veteran defensive core led by a havoc-wreaking front seven. Allowing 19 points per game, Smith’s defense racked up 61 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, 14 interceptions and six fumble recoveries.
Along with Smith, Perkins credits defensive line coach Jake Floyd for the defense’s successes.
“(Floyd) probably had the best unit on the field night in and night out,” Perkins said. “We have really quality assistants on both sides of the ball.”
The Bruins streak featured several marquee wins over conference opponents. In week four, backup quarterback Brady Davidson led the offense to an overtime victory over then-undefeated Capital City after Kaiser exited due to injury in the fourth quarter. Rock Bridge handed Helias its first CMAC loss ever in the following week in a thrilling 31-20 road win in which the defense allowed only six second-half points.
Perkins said the Capital City game was important in that it was a reminder that football is a team sport.
“Whenever you lose a player to injury and you’re able to rally behind the next guy, it lights a fire in you,” he said.
The Bruins ended the regular season with a 59-21 defeat at Francis Howell, dropping to a second-place finish in the district. The team returned home to beat Hickman 42-0 in the district quarterfinal with Davidson at the helm as Kaiser missed with an ankle injury. Rock Bridge endured pouring rain in the following week’s 24-6 district semifinal win over Hazelwood Central before facing De Smet.
Twelve different Bruins received CMAC all-conference awards, and Perkins was named the conference’s coach of the year. Rock Bridge will lose 26 seniors but return key players like Kaiser, running back Drevyn Seamon and defenders Grayson Cutchlow and Cullen Snow.
As for the losses, Perkins said he expects his team to be even better in 2023.
“It starts with getting back in the weight room and making sure the kids are accountable,” Perkins explained. “The goal is to show up and have a better team next year and I think that’s what we’re going to do.”