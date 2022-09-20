Tierney Baumstark continued her strong season as she led Rock Bridge girls golf to a victory over Hickman, Battle and Jefferson City in Tuesday’s quadrangular at Old Hawthorne in Columbia.
Baumstark shot even-par 36 to lead all golfers. Rock Bridge’s three other scoring golfers were Emma Baumstark (49), Mackenzie Rogers (51), and Hayden Homann (63). The Bruins finished with a team score of 199 to edge Hickman and Jefferson City.
The second-place Kewpies (218) were led by Maggie Alexander and Sarah Won, who both shot 50. Elly Ross (54) was the Kewpies’ third counting score. Anna Vessell and Deme McBride both shot 64.
Battle only fielded three golfers. Melissa Lindsay led the Spartans with a 58. Molly Criswell and Emily Lee shot 67 and 70, respectively.
Trailblazers place third in Boonville
Gabriel Lopez finished 15th in the boys’ 5,000-meter race, leading Tolton boys cross country to a third-place finish at the Boonville Invitational.
Lopez posted a time of 20:30.48. Dominic Viet was close behind Lopez in 17th with a time of 20:43.31. Joseph Diener, Isaiah Baker and Jacob Hart rounded out Tolton’s counting times, placing 23rd, 26th and 40th, respectively.
The Tolton boys next compete in the Gans Creek Classic on Saturday in Columbia.
Kewpies continue winning streak
Hickman girls tennis earned a 7-2 road win over Central Missouri Activitis Conference foe Helias.
The win pushed the Kewpies’ dual record to 13-1. Hickman is scheduled to play in the Smith-Cotton Classic on Friday in Sedalia.
Helias, which fell to 3-6 with the loss, hosts Smith-Cotton on Wednesday.
Spartan softball keeps winning streak going
Battle mashed its way to a fourth consecutive victory, a 15-7 road win at Boonville.
The Spartans jumped out to a 8-0 lead in the third inning.
Boonville answered with four runs in the the third and three runs in the fourth to trim its deficit.
Ainsley Stubbs came on in relief of starting pitcher Finley Polacek and put the comeback to a stop, completing the last 3⅔ innings in shutout fashion.
Battle (9-10) pulled away late as Bethany Perona blasted a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning to make it 10-7. The Spartans tacked on four runs in the seventh on seven straight hits.
Six different Spartans finished with multiple hits in the 18-hit outburst. Stubbs went 4-for-5 and Perona went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Hickman softball falls to Jefferson City
The Jays pulled away late to hand the Kewpies a 7-2 road loss in a Central Missouri Athletic Conference matchup.
Adlen Baker put Hickman on the board with an RBI double in the first inning. Jefferson City answered with a run in the first and another in the third. The Jays put the game away with five runs in the sixth.
Hickman (3-9) wasn’t able to get much going offensively against Jays pitcher Summer Branch, who pitched a complete game. Skylar Goodman accounted for three of the Kewpies’ seven hits.