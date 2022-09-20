Tierney Baumstark continued her strong season as she led Rock Bridge girls golf to a victory over Hickman, Battle and Jefferson City in Tuesday’s quadrangular at Old Hawthorne in Columbia.

Baumstark shot even-par 36 to lead all golfers. Rock Bridge’s three other scoring golfers were Emma Baumstark (49), Mackenzie Rogers (51), and Hayden Homann (63). The Bruins finished with a team score of 199 to edge Hickman and Jefferson City.

