Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle competed Saturday in the CMAC Track and Field Championships at Battle with the Bruins securing top-two finishes for both boys and girls.
The Bruins boys team finished 1.5 points shy of topping Capital City for first place in the meet, while the girls team blew out the competition with 146 team points for a first-place finish.
Hickman finished in fourth place for both the boys and girls meet, while Battle ended the meet seventh for the boys and sixth for the girls.
The Kewpie girls 4x400-meter relay dominated the field, finishing first with a time of 4 minutes, 12.47 seconds. The boys 4x200 relay secured third and the girls took second. Sophomore Addison Throckmorton won the javelin, while senior Elliette Orr took second in the long jump.
Sophomore Kenedi Canty finished second in the shot put, sophomore Ca’Neya Head-Johnson won the high jump, senior Ella Leigh took second in the 800 and the 1600, senior Caitlyn Smith placed third in the 300 hurdles and freshman Athena Peterson placed third in the high jump as well as second in the 400.
Also, sophomore Sophia Leigh placed third in the 400.
On the boys’ side, junior Harrison Zink earned third in the triple jump. Seniors Charles Garino and Owen McNally owned the pole vault, finishing first and second+, respectively. McNally also placed third in the javelin and second in the high jump, and freshman Donivan Taylor won the long jump.
The three programs return to competition at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Hickman Relays.
Rock Bridge baseball goes two for two in St. Charles
Rock Bridge baseball played two closely-contested games Saturday in St. Charles, winning both to improve to 22-4 this season. The Bruins beat Webb City 4-1 and Francis Howell 7-6.
Pitcher Ty Thompson secured the win on the mound in Rock Bridge’s victory against Webb City to begin the day. Shortly afterward, the Bruins overcame an early 2-0 deficit against Francis Howell to defeat the hosts. Toby Scheidt picked up the day’s second win, while Owen Wise earned a save.
Next up, the Bruins face Boonville at 5 p.m. Monday at home.
Hickman baseball wins one game in St. Louis road trip
Hickman baseball traveled to St. Louis for three games against local schools. In Friday’s lone contest, the Kewpies stomped Saint Louis University High, 11-2, after going down two runs in the bottom on the second inning.
St. Dominic mercy ruled Hickman on Saturday, 10-0, in the bottom of the sixth inning with a walk off two-run single by Colin Warner. Crusader Charlie Kilcullin worked a complete-game shutout, etching St. Dominic’s 400th win under coach Joe Groaning.
Hickman dropped its second game of the day to Holt, 5-4. The Kewpies return to the diamond 5:30 p.m. Monday at Jefferson City.
Tolton baseball falls against Eugene
One day after winning by double-digits, Tolton baseball couldn’t sustain the momentum against state-ranked Eugene in an 11-5 loss at Atkins Park.
Despite the loss, the Trailblazers received a strong performance from JC Putnam, who hit two home runs in the contest.
Tolton’s next game will take place at 5 p.m. Monday at North Callaway.
Tolton boys tennis fares well at Pirate Invitational
A quartet of Tolton boys tennis players finished on the podium at the Pirate Invitational in Boonville.
The top finisher of the day was Brady Farnan, who finished in first place in No. 1 singles competition. In No. 1 doubles competition, the duo of Landon Petri and John Harre finished second. Luke Knollmeyer rounded out Tolton’s medalists with a third-place result in No. 2 singles action.
Tolton’s next match is against Camdenton at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home.