Not often do two softball teams shut each other out in the same game, but Tolton and Rock Bridge accomplished the feat Tuesday.
Instead of playing at the originally scheduled venue in Centralia, the Panthers traveled to Rock Bridge along with Tolton and North Callaway for the scrimmage.
Rock Bridge drew North Callaway to open the evening and started Maren Jones on the mound. Over three innings, the junior gave up zero runs with some help from her batterymate, senior catcher Madison White, who threw out a pair of Thunderbird baserunners in the top of the first.
Offensively, the Bruin pitchers were hot. Jones helped her own cause with a two-run blast early in the game. Freshman Kayla Mooney executed a sacrifice bunt to advance two runners to scoring position and later came in to pitch, allowing the only run scored by North Callaway.
The final score after four innings had Rock Bridge defeating North Callaway 10-1. The final score in the second game between the Bruins and the Trailblazers was a different story, as the pitchers wheeled and dealed their way to a 0-0 tie.
Rock Bridge started freshman Anna Christ, while junior Paige Bedsworth was tapped to start for Tolton. Bedsworth looks to be one of the best pitchers in the area for the 2019 season.
Senior Mackenzie White entered the game in relief for the Bruins, and junior Madisyn Logan closed to complete the tie. Bedsworth threw all four frames for the Trailblazers.
Rock Bridge and Tolton will both begin their seasons at their respective home fields at 5 p.m. Friday. Rock Bridge will host Fatima while Tolton will play Helias.