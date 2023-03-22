The Bruins and Spartans went home early Wednesday night, as Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated host Battle 8-0.
Between the 15th and 40th minutes, the Bruins logged a shot every two or three minutes. The stretch began with a shot from Bruins center forward Noël Wheeler that was blocked by Spartans goalkeeper Ainsley Craver.
Craver was a vital force in minimizing the bleeding for Battle in the early minutes of the first half.
“We came out slow,” Rock Bridge coach Nicky Baird said, “but their keeper came up with a lot of quality saves.”
Despite the quality saves, the Bruins still found ways to work against Battle’s defense. In the third minute, Rock Bridge left back Aubrey Ingram brought the ball up the right side. Ingram passed to Lia Metz in traffic against three Spartans defenders before Metz found Madison Hendershott in front of the goal to tap it in.
After Craver recorded saves in the 15th, 18th, 21st and 23rd minutes, the Bruins’ offense finally took its toll on the Spartans’ goalkeeper with a 26th-minute goal by Wheeler from the left corner of the goal box. Forty seconds later, Metz earned her first goal of the night.
“We stuck to the game plan that we had set early on,” Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen said, “but as legs get tired and players get frustrated, (Rock Bridge) took things into their own hands.”
Decklyn Manion earned her first goal in Central Missouri Activities Conference play of her career during the 35th minute to extend Rock Bridge’s lead. The half turned worse for Battle in the 39th minute when senior Krista Marks scored an own goal.
The second half ran shorter than the break allotted for halftime, as Hendershott, Lily Patterson and Harper Hairston knocked in back-to-back-to-back goals and pushed the Bruins to an 8-0 mercy-rule win.
Anticipating an early final whistle, the scoreboard was quickly turned off after the conclusion of the game. Boardsen says he appreciated the speed in which the final score was wiped away.
“I told (the girls) that I’m happy they turned it off,” Boardsen said. “That is how quickly we have to forget about this one.”
Battle travels to Mexico, Missouri, on Saturday to compete in the Chris Hotop Classic before hosting Helias at 6 p.m. Monday.
Despite Wednesday night being a home game for the Spartans, a majority of the crowd was in green-and-gold attire.
“Our team atmosphere is fantastic,” Baird said. “There’s so much support from the sidelines, and our girls have an incredible willingness to get better every single day.”
Rock Bridge takes on Blue Springs South at 6 p.m. Friday in its home opener, a rematch of the 2022 MSHSAA Class 4 District 6 final.