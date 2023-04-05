Rock Bridge baseball defeated both Smith-Cotton and Harrisonville in the West Central Missouri Tournament on Wednesday in Sedalia.
The Bruins picked up back-to-back wins, defeating both the Tigers and the Wildcats to extend their winning streak to seven games.
Rock Bridge next faces Warrensburg at noon Thursday in Sedalia.
’Blazers hand Borgia first loss of season
Junior pitcher Jake Ryan pitched more than six innings of scoreless ball, helping Tolton baseball pick up a 2-0 road win over St. Francis Borgia in Washington, Missouri.
The Trailblazers (2-1) dropped an 8-3 contest to Helias on Tuesday but rallied back against the previously undefeated Knights. Sophomore Lucas Wietholder paced Tolton offensively, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Ryan struck out nine Borgia hitters on the evening, picking up his second victory of the season. Senior James Lee tallied the only other RBI with a run-scoring triple.
Tolton will not play again until Tuesday due to Holy Week, but its game against Lutheran St. Charles is the start of 11 games in 12 days, which is the Trailblazers’ most grueling stretch of the season.
Battle sweeps games in tourney
Battle baseball notched two wins at the West Central Missouri Tournament in Warrensburg.
The Spartans beat Nevada 14-8 in their first game and defeated Warrensburg 6-4 in the second.
Battle faces Harrisonville at 2:30 p.m Thursday in Sedalia.
Kewpies baseball picks up CMAC win
Hickman baseball defeated Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Helias 5-3 in Columbia.
The Kewpies next face Glendale at 5 p.m. Friday in Ozark.
Hickman’s Peterson, Throckmorton win in Springfield
Hickman girls track and field competed in the Girls Night Out meet in Springfield.
Sophomore Athena Peterson was the lead Kewpie, claiming a win in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.61 seconds. Peterson also claimed second-place finishes in the 200 and long jump.
Addison Throckmorton won the javelin throw with a top distance of 134 feet, 3¾ inches.
Hickman returns to action Thursday, when the boys’ team competes at the Hillcrest Invitational.
Hickman’s Sykes, Battle’s Hughes split medalist honors
Battle’s Grant Hughes and Hickman’s Blake Sykes both shot 3-over 38 to share medalist honors in a quadrangular match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.
Helias won the team event, shooting 20-over 160. The Crusaders were led by Grayson Moore, who shot 39.
Battle shot 179 to edge Hickman, which shot 182.
Graham Hoffman (39), Kellen Deppe (49) and Ethan Cooper (53) joined Hughes as the scoring golfers for the Spartans. Oliver Jacober (46), Kyan Larson (48) and Kingston Lovelady (50) rounded out the scorers for the Kewpies.
Battle and Hickman return to the course Monday for the Smith-Cotton Classic at Sedalia Country Club.
Trailblazers tally second straight win
Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Tolton boys tennis continued to build upon its success in a 5-4 victory over Duchesne in St. Charles.
Junior Brady Farnan continued his success, winning his singles match 8-2. Luke Knollmeyer and Griffin Holdiman also tallied victories in singles play.
Both duos of Matt Jagger and Knollmeyer, as well as John Harre and Will Putnam, won their respective doubles matches. Their wins added on to a dominant performance Tuesday in which the Trailblazers defeated Fulton 9-0.
The next challenge for Tolton will come against Columbia Independent School at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Columbia.
Tolton soccer game postponed after rain
Following a night of heavy rain in the St. Louis area, matchup between Tolton girls soccer’s game against Bishop Dubourg was postponed.
The matchup was set to pit the Trailblazers (1-2) against the Cavaliers (4-1), the latter of whom are currently riding a four-game win streak. Tolton was coming off a 2-1 loss to Borgia on Tuesday.
No reschedule date has been announced yet for the teams, who meet again April 17 in Columbia.
Tolton will instead prepare for its second home game of the year, which will feature a matchup against Christian (0-5) on Tuesday. The Trailblazers are searching for their first home victory.