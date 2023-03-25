Rock Bridge track and field earned the top team spot in the McCullough-Douglas Invitational on Saturday in Festus. The Bruins notched eight first place finishes and a total of 16 top-three finishes in 15 different events to score a total of 121 — 48 points clear of second-place Timberland.

For the girls, Grace Parsons won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.39 seconds. She also placed third in the 100 hurdles (16.96).

