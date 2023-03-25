Rock Bridge track and field earned the top team spot in the McCullough-Douglas Invitational on Saturday in Festus. The Bruins notched eight first place finishes and a total of 16 top-three finishes in 15 different events to score a total of 121 — 48 points clear of second-place Timberland.
For the girls, Grace Parsons won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.39 seconds. She also placed third in the 100 hurdles (16.96).
Sunday Crane claimed first in the triple jump with a top jump of 35 feet, 9.48 inches. On the track, Crane finished second in the 100 dash with a time of 12.82.
Liza Allen finished first after clearing nine feet, 11.64 inches in the pole vault event.
In the 1,600, Carolyn Ford posted a time of 5 minutes, 21.22 seconds. This locked in a second place finish for Ford. Mae Walker followed with a third-place finish in the 3,200 with a time of 11:38.24.
Rock Bridge girls placed first in both the 4x200 relay (1:47.33) and 4x400 relay (4:09.28). They also secured second place in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:07.61.
For the boys, Casey Hood topped the 100 dash with a time of 10.88 and finished second in the 200 dash (21.92). Andrew Hauser’s 9:12.84 in the 3,200 was good for the final individual title for the Bruins.
Drevyn Seamon rounds out the top-three finishers through a second-place nod in the long jump (21 feet, 7.08 inches) and the 100 dash (11.16).
Rock Bridge picked up its third relay title during the boys‘ 4x100 after posting a time of 42.63.
The Bruins next compete in the South Relays, hosted by Shawnee Mission South, on April 1 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Hickman track and field finish Jaguar Invitational with six first place finishes
The Kewpies closed their Saturday competition with four first-place finishes in the girls‘ competitions and a pair of first place nods in the boys events. Hickman totaled 12 top-three placements in the meet.
Athena Peterson led the charge for the Kewpies in the girls‘ competition, locking up the top spot in the 100 hurdles (15.30) and second place in the high jump (five feet, 1.8 inches).
Claire Maland followed up Peterson’s high jump performance with a first-place finish in the long jump after clearing 16 feet, 3.6 inches.
Morgyn Smith and Addison Throckmorton round out the Kewpies‘ top-three placements in the field events. Smith earned second in the triple jump (31 feet, 3.6 inches) while Throckmorton took home second in the javelin toss (108 feet, 0.84 inches).
Hickman picked up two relay victories in both the 4x200 (1:48.97) and the 4x400 (4:23.94).
The 100 dash was the highlight for the Hickman boys, as Francis Wright placed first and Tionne Millo finished third with times of 11.13 and 11.58, respectively.
Travis McCarthy was the only other Hickman athlete to take home first in the meet. He topped the pole vault event after clearing 12 feet, 2.88 inches.
Hickmans final placements came in the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay where they finished with times of 44.40 and 3:32.53, respectively.
Hickman next competes in the Rusty Hodge Invite, hosted by Blue Springs South in Blue Springs.
Spartans take home title in Chris Hotop Classic
Battle girls soccer won its first two games of the season Saturday at the Chris Hotop Classic in Mexico, Missouri.
The Spartans took home the trophy after defeating Owensville 3-0 in the semifinal and Chillicothe 5-1 in the final.
Battle forward Maliyah Miller scored seven goals, including all five in the final. Arles Varela had two assists in the final, while Addison Schulte provided a third.
In the semifinal, Audrey Wilhelm scored a goal for Spartans and played a role in another with an assist to Miller. Goalkeeper Ainsley Craver earned her first shutout of the season.
Battle next plays at 5 p.m. Monday in Columbia. The Spartans take on Helias in its second game of Central Missouri Activities Conference play.
Rock Bridge girls soccer loses second straight game to start the season
After a 2-1 overtime loss to Blue Springs South on Friday, the Bruins lost 2-0 to Lindbergh in their second home match of the season.
The girls fell to 0-2 on the season and will finish their home stand against Helias at 5 p.m. April 5.
Hickman girls soccer falls to Blue Springs South
The Kewpies dropped their home match against Blue Springs South 2-1. Hickman held a 1-0 lead entering the half, but were outshot 5-0 and allowed two unanswered goals in the second half.
Hickman fell to 0-2 on the season after losing its home opener to Lindbergh on Friday. The Kewpies next face Camdenton at 5 p.m. April 4 on the road.