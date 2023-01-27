Rock Bridge boys basketball took first place in the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational on Friday, defeating MICDS 52-45. 

The Bruins held a slight 20-19 advantage at the half but widened their lead in the second half to win the tournament. 

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

