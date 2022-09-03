Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups.

On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course record at Granite City. The team-average time was 15:16.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Editor/reporter for the Missourian sports desk. Reach me at langsconor@gmail.com or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you