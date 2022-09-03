Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups.
On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course record at Granite City. The team-average time was 15:16.
The girls side featured Carolyn Ford winning the individual title with a 17:16 3-mile time.
The Bruins are back in action this upcoming Saturday in the Mason Cross Country Invitational in Cincinnati.
Kewpies extend undefeated record
Hickman girls tennis beat Hannibal at home, winning 8-1. The Kewpies are now 4-0 on the season.
Hickman will try to keep its undefeated season going against Fulton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fulton.
Kewpies compete in Liberty
Hickman cross country ran at the Tim Nixon Invitational in Liberty. The Kewpies boys team placed seventh overall out of 17 competitors, while the girls took fifth in the gold division.
The highlight of the day included Marshall Reed placing seventh overall in the 5-kilometer boys gold race, finishing in 16:02.4.
The Kewpies will race again at the Forest Park XC Festival at 8 a.m. this upcoming Saturday in St. Louis.
Rock Bridge volleyball handles Visitation
Rock Bridge volleyball beat Visitation Academy in three straight sets Saturday at home. The Bruins earned their second win of the season.
Rock Bridge will next compete at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Camdenton at home.