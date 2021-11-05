California's season ended on the road, falling to undefeated Bowling Green 65-14 in a Class 2 District 6 semifinal Friday.
The Bobcats were in control all game on all sides of the ball. Their first touchdown came just 2:31 into the game, and running back Marcus Starks' TDrun at the end of the second quarter put the Bobcats up 46-7 headed into halftime.
The defense battled hard as well, holding the Pintos to one touchdown in each half, shutting down any chance of a comeback.
The offense tried to keep California in it. Touchdowns from wide receiver Kaden Bax and running back Enoch Dunnaway offered some hope, but would ultimately not be enough to keep the Pintos in the game.
California head coach Seth Womack had nothing but respect for his team's victorious opponents.
"They ran the ball well, they tackled well and their special teams were strong," Womack said. "In every facet of the game, they were outstanding."
California ends its season at 7-4, while Bowling Green improved to a 10-0. The Bobcats travel to face top-seeded Hallsville in the district final next Friday.