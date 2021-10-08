California outscored Eldon in a fast-paced second half to win 35-28.
The Pintos improved to 5-2 as the Mustangs fell to 2-5.
Eldon's homecoming game started out slowly, with long drives and a lone touchdown for each team in a strong defensive first half. Both defenses came up with fourth-down stops.
"They gave us everything they had," California coach Seth Womack said. "We made stops when we needed to."
The second half turned into a back-and-forth scoring match. California scored twice in the third quarter to take its first lead of the game. The Pintos matched Eldon's two touchdowns in the fourth to come out with the win.
"We got into a rhythm and took advantage of misalignments," Womack said.
Next Friday, California hits the road to take on Hallsville (7-0), and Eldon hosts Boonville (6-1).