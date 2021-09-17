California defeated Osage 36-34 on Friday night in Osage Beach, after holding off a strong second-half comeback.
The Condors offense started the third quarter with two touchdowns to extend their lead to 36-6, but did not score for the rest of the game.
Osage began to rally late in the third and scored 28 unanswered points.
However, California’s defense sealed the game with an interception from Ayden Bryant with 30.7 seconds left in the game, avenging a 43-13 defeat from last season.
Osage (2-2) will host Hallsville (4-0) next week. California will look to add another win as it faces Boonville (3-1).