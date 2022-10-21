California hosted Hallsville on Friday and outlasted its guests 41-38 in a grueling Tri-County Conference offensive shootout. It was the Pintos’ first win over Hallsville since Sept. 23, 2016. Both teams finish the season at 4-5.

The California running game headed by quarterback Martin Kilmer shredded Hallsville’s defensive unit. The senior had an impressive night, allotting five rushing touchdowns and a string of explosive runs — the longest of which went for 83 yards.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you