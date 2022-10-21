California hosted Hallsville on Friday and outlasted its guests 41-38 in a grueling Tri-County Conference offensive shootout. It was the Pintos’ first win over Hallsville since Sept. 23, 2016. Both teams finish the season at 4-5.
The California running game headed by quarterback Martin Kilmer shredded Hallsville’s defensive unit. The senior had an impressive night, allotting five rushing touchdowns and a string of explosive runs — the longest of which went for 83 yards.
The Pintos struggled to find consistency in the passing game and lost the turnover battle, giving up two interceptions in the second quarter.
Hallsville also had great success through the run game, as senior running back Harrison Fowler ran for three touchdowns and three successful two-point conversions. Hallsville started backup quarterback Brayden Matheney, leading to a reliance on the run game that made it difficult to overcome the early 14-0 deficit it found itself in.
California ends the year with a sixth-place finish in the conference, while Hallsville ends its season in fourth. The teams await their playoff pairings this weekend.