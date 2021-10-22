California's offense put on a show for its fans on its Senior Night, scoring a season-high 66 points in a 66-39 victory over Southern Boone.
Southern Boone took a 13-6 lead midway through the first quarter, but California struck back quickly. Ian Peterson and Enoch Dunnaway each ran for TDs that put the Pintos back in control by the end of the quarter. They wouldn't trail again for the rest of the night.
California got key performances from all over the offense. Quarterback Calen Kruger threw for five touchdowns, while wide receiver Trevor Myers and slotback Drake Schlup each caught two of those touchdown passes.
Southern Boone's defense was outmatched , but the Eagles also put up a strong offensive effort, scoring 39 points of their own. Wideout Chase Morris scored three touchdowns, one through the air, one on the ground and one via kick return that gave the Eagles their early lead.
Southern Boone finishes their season at 3-6, while the Pintos improve to 6-3.