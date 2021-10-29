California's defense had five takeaways and scored two touchdowns in a 35-8 home victory over North Callaway to advance to the Class 2 District 6 semifinals.
Pintos senior Trevor Myers recovered a North Callaway botched punt in the end zone to kick off the scoring. Walker Friedmeyer added to the first-half defensive dominance by returning an interception 35 yards for a TD.
California fullback Enoch Dunnaway added to his impressive season with a short rushing TD in the first quarter. Pintos quarterback Calen Kruger hit receiver Ayden Bryant in stride for a touchdown late in the quarter.
The Pintos shut out North Callaway for two quarters and took a 28-point lead into the half.
Thunderbird fullback Trevor Ray scored the team's lone touchdown on a short run in the fourth quarter.
California (7-3) advances to face Bowling Green (9-0) next Friday.