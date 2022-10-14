Camdenton hosted Lebanon on Friday and topped the Yellowjackets 45-28 in a cutthroat battle for the No. 1 seed in the Ozark Conference. The Lakers are now the sole undefeated team in the conference and pass Lebanon for the district lead.
The Camdenton deep-ball was neutralized for the majority of the game, as Lebanon rolled out a three-safety set nearly every defensive snap. As a result the Lakers relied heavily on the running game and wildcat formation.
Their unconventional offense decimated the Yellowjackets' defensive unit — much thanks to the dynamic play of senior Kam Durnin.
The kicker-receiver had his fingerprints all over the game, taking a high amount of snaps out of the wildcat and turning in his high usage-rate for 178 scrimmage yards. two total touchdowns and a field goal.
The Lakers defense managed to hold the Lebanon offense to its lowest total of the season. Camdenton’s defensive-line applied constant pressure in the Yellowjacket backfield, making it difficult for Lebanon to open up the passing game.
Despite struggles through the air, Lebanon still managed to move the ball on the back of running back Cade Muscia. The fourth-year back came into the night with 1,114 rushing yards on 128 attempts, an impressive average of 8.7 yards-per-carry.
The two powerhouses will likely meet again in the soon-to-come playoffs.
Camdenton (8-0) looks to complete the perfect regular season next Friday when they host Glendale, and Lebanon (7-1) looks to finish their season with a win as they host Rolla.