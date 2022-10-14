Camdenton hosted Lebanon on Friday and topped the Yellowjackets 45-28 in a cutthroat battle for the No. 1 seed in the Ozark Conference. The Lakers are now the sole undefeated team in the conference and pass Lebanon for the district lead.

The Camdenton deep-ball was neutralized for the majority of the game, as Lebanon rolled out a three-safety set nearly every defensive snap. As a result the Lakers relied heavily on the running game and wildcat formation.

