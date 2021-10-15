Camdenton entered the fourth quarter down 18 points, but quarterback Bear Shore's three touchdowns gave it a 26-25 win over Glendale.
The Lakers scored on their first drive of the game but were shut out the rest of the half. They were closing in on a TD late in the second when time expired.
Glendale scored 17 points in the second and third quarters. Its lead looked insurmountable.
The winds of the game changed when Shore threw a 26-yard TD pass to sophomore Kyle Eidson early in the fourth. Shore went on to punch in two rushing touchdowns in less than eight minutes.
Camdenton's "purple haze" defense shut down the Glendale offense with key sacks and third-down stops in the fourth quarter. Senior Cale Bentley came up with a sack on the last play of the game to seal the comeback victory.
Friday, the Lakers (6-2) host Rolla, and Glendale (5-2) takes on Waynesville at home.