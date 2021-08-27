Capital City's season didn't get off to the best possible start as the Cavaliers dropped their opener 46-13 against the Warrensburg Tigers on the road.
Warrensburg started the scoring on an eight play 71-yard drive, capped off by a 20-yard touchdown by quarterback Luke Othic. Capital City answered with a touchdown of its own thanks to a pass connection between QB Hayden Carroll and wide receiver William Otten. The Tigers dominated the rest of the half to lead 21-7 at halftime.
The second half saw more of the same offensive firepower that Warrensburg showcased in the first half. The Tigers registered three rushing touchdowns over 30 yards. The Cavaliers managed a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late for Capital City to mount a comeback.
Up next, Capital City will look to reverse its fortune when it hosts Battle at 7 p.m. next Friday.