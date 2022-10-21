Capital City scored a season-high amount of points as it cruised past Kirksville, winning 68-21 on Friday in Jefferson City, and capping off its regular season at 7-2.
Coming off a great rushing performance in the 49-6 win against Truman, the Cavaliers stuck to the same game plan. They were led by a monster rushing performance — specifically getting huge games from running backs Jaylan Thomas and Hurley Jacobs — while also making some big plays defensively.
The Cavaliers got off to a hot start with a 47-yard touchdown from Thomas and a pick six from Dante McRoberts to make the score 14-0 within the first five minutes of the game.
Capital City ended the first quarter with a 5-yard touchdown from Jacobs giving them a 21-0 lead.
Although the Cavaliers gave up a touchdown and put up no points in the second quarter, it proved to be insignificant, as Capital City went into the half with a 21-7 lead.
The Cavaliers picked up where they left off in the first quarter, capitalizing on a turnover on downs to set up Jacob’s second touchdown of the game. From then on, it was all Cavaliers.
Capital City scored three more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, two of which scored by Thomas, and also returned a fumble for a touchdown, ending the quarter with a 54-15 lead, virtually killing any possibility of a Tigers comeback.
Ultimately, the Cavaliers finished the game with more than 400 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns; three from Thomas and two from Jacobs.
Capital City finished the season 8-2, putting themselves in a great position for the playoffs. Kirksville ends the season 5-4.