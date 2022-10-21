Capital City scored a season-high amount of points as it cruised past Kirksville, winning 68-21 on Friday in Jefferson City, and capping off its regular season at 7-2.

Coming off a great rushing performance in the 49-6 win against Truman,  the Cavaliers stuck to the same game plan. They were led by a monster rushing performance — specifically getting huge games from running backs Jaylan Thomas and Hurley Jacobs — while also making some big plays defensively.

