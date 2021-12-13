Hickman boys basketball beat Capital City 81-71 behind a big game from Langston Stroupe.
Stroupe scored 24 points in a game that was close until late in the fourth.
In the final quarter, Hickman (6-1) outscored the Cavaliers 23-18 to extend its lead and ice the game.
In the final minute, Henry Wilson hit consecutive free throws to clinch the win.
The Kewpies, now on a five-game winning streak, will host Jackson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tolton boys basketball wins third straight
Tolton boys basketball (5-1) extended its winning streak to three, defeating Fatima 58-46.
It was another balanced performance for the Trailblazers.
Tahki Chievous and Justin Boyer each scored 13 points to lead Tolton.
For Fatima (3-1), Nate Brandt scored 17 points, with 11 coming in the second half.
The Trailblazers used a solid second half to propel itself to the victory, outscoring the Comets 20-9 in the third quarter.
The Trailblazers hit six total 3s and made the most of its opportunities at the foul line in the fourth.
The Trailblazers will next face Monroe City at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the road.