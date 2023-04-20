Hosting Holt for only the second time in program history, Hickman boys tennis battled to a tight 5-4 victory over the visitors in Columbia on Thursday.

The Kewpies (5-5) bounced back from their two-game losing skid to topple Holt (11-8), a program that entered on its own two-game winning streak. Hickman earned its first win since April 10 against Troy Buchanan, also at home.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

