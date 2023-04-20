Hosting Holt for only the second time in program history, Hickman boys tennis battled to a tight 5-4 victory over the visitors in Columbia on Thursday.
The Kewpies (5-5) bounced back from their two-game losing skid to topple Holt (11-8), a program that entered on its own two-game winning streak. Hickman earned its first win since April 10 against Troy Buchanan, also at home.
Awaiting the Kewpies is Rock Bridge, a Central Missouri Activities Association rival that owns a five-game winning streak. Hickman will host the Bruins at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Rock Bridge soccer falls short
Rock Bridge girls soccer fell short against Capital City on Monday by a final score of 2-1.
The Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead at halftime thanks to a Gia Pardalos goal. The Bruins were able to tie the score in the second half with a goal by Madison Hendershott.
Unfortunately, the Bruins were unable to take the lead as Amaura Austell scored the game winning goal for Capital City.
Rock Bridge will next compete at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Southern Boone High School.
Tolton road dual at MMA canceled
Thursday’s matchup between Tolton tennis and Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri, was canceled.
A makeup date has not been announced for the teams, which were scheduled to meet for the first and only time this season.
The Trailblazers are currently on a six-game winning streak and look to carry that success into the Boonville Pirate Invitational, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Boonville.