It was a much improved performance all around for Hickman as it sent the fans home happy with a 26-7 win.
The Kewpies (1-2) leaned heavily on the ground game, going to senior running back Deon Weston often. He ran wild on the Capital City (0-3) defense, starting off the scoring with a 63-yard rush on the opening drive and then adding another one late in the second quarter.
"I told you he was explosive," coach Cedric Alvis said. "He's electric, so tonight we got to see what he could do."
Early in the game, Weston made a mistake muffing a punt that led to the Cavaliers' lone score.
"It's a long game, keep going," Alvis told him. "Bad things happen, keep going."
Late in the second quarter, quarterback Colbin Clark found Lucas Murray for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The game plan was to get Clark rolling early.
"Colbin has an arm, he can sling it," Alvis said. "It is about getting him in a groove, making sure he is confident in his read and minimizing turnovers, which is what we saw tonight."
Everything seemed to click for the Kewpies as they scored 26 points. In their previous two games, they had only managed to put up six. They were able to move the ball well on offense and would have put up more points if it weren't for four fumbles in costly areas.
"This week at practice, it was the first time we had a fumble," Alvis said. "Then we get to Friday night, we get out here and have more of them. We gotta do a better job in practice making sure we focus the entire time so when we get out here, we make those exact same moves and exact same cuts."
Hickman put up its best defensive performance of the season so far, holding the Capital City offense to just seven points and stopping Ethan Wood, the Cavaliers starting running back, from taking control of the game, only allowing him to get 81 yards.
"Get to him early before we got early," Alvis said. "When you can't (get) him early, he's really able to get up field. For us, again it was getting to him early and getting around his legs."
An area where the Kewpies can really improve from this game is special teams. There was a muffed punt, missed extra points and several penalties on kickoffs.
"Those are the things that will be a lot easier tomorrow because it's a win," Alvis said. "Few things we gotta get ironed out personal wise and just executing better, we're improving."
This was the home opener for Hickman, welcoming a packed crowd into Alumni Stadium for the first time since 2019. The fans' impact can't be understated.
"It was awesome," Alvis said. "It has been so long since we've had it. The kids loved it, and the fans were into it all night. It was a good football game."
After the handshakes, the team ran up to a cheering crowd to high-five the fans. The band then played the alma mater as the team and fans sang in dance celebrating a win that had everyone fired up.
For Capital City, this game marked a trend of mistakes.
"I really feel like we gotta cut back on the mental mistakes," Cavaliers coach Joe Collier said. "It been the going trend the last three games that we help ourselves none."