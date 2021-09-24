After grabbing its first win of the season last week, Jefferson City grabbed another from Capital City, defeating the Cavaliers 42-7.
Jeff City jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Despite a quick touchdown by Capital City’s Cortez Wilder that seemed to spark some confidence in the Cavaliers, the Jays responded almost immediately.
Jeff City scored again just five plays later on a rushing TD from David Bethune. It added another touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our performance as a team was very good,” Jays coach Damon Wells said. “We do whatever it takes to move the football.”
Jeff City's running game was unstoppable, with seniors Kevin Pendleton and Bethune each scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 167 and 120 yards, respectively.
The Jays' defense and special teams were sharp as well. The punt unit recovered a muff in the first quarter, leading to Jeff City's first touchdown, while junior Ethan Garnett recovered a fumble in the second quarter.
“We’re certainly not a finished product,” Wells said. “We’re still continuing to grow every week and we’ll be right back out there tomorrow morning working to get better."
The Jays improve to 2-3 and will host Hickman on Friday. The Cavaliers drop to 0-5 and will visit Helias on Friday.