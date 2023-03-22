Tolton’s Garrett McIntosh, Battle’s Graham Hoffman and Rock Bridge’s Devin Reichard each shot 2-over 37 to tie for medalist honors in a quadrangular match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Bruins won the match shooting 21-over 161 to beat Tolton’s 171 and Battle’s 174. Smith-Cotton also competed but did not have enough players for a team score.
Jack Bower and Gaines Rooney both shot 41, and Parker Quinn shot 42 to join Reichard as the scorers for Rock Bridge.
Andrew Fallis (39), Jackson Smith (45) and Liam Gorlinsky (50) rounded out the scorers for Tolton.
Joining Hoffman as the scorers for Battle were Grant Hughes (40), Kellen Deppe (47) and Ethan Cooper (50).
Rock Bridge and Battle play next in the Columbia Classic on April 3 at Columbia Country Club.
Tolton plays Christian and Duschene in a triangular match at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles.
Bruins baseball tops Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge baseball came away with a 14-4 victory against Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Smith-Cotton.
The Bruins jumped to an early lead in the third inning with a home run from Crew Norden, giving Rock Bridge an eight-run lead.
Rock Bridge next faces Marquette at noon Saturday in Columbia.
Tolton soccer drops road tilt against Washington
Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Tolton girls soccer aimed to start its campaign with two consecutive victories for the second straight season.
That goal did not come to fruition on the road against Washington (4-0), a Class 3 program that had won its first three games by a combined score of 24-0. The Trailblazers (1-1) fared slightly better, falling 3-2 to the Blue Jays in Washington.
Ava Martin and Madison Taylor tallied goals for Tolton. Each notched one goal last season but matched their totals in only two games this season.
Junior Avery Lanemann scored two first-half goals for Washington, while freshman Samantha Miller added another to give the hosts a 3-1 halftime lead.
Tolton cut into its deficit in the game’s final minutes as Taylor tallied a score, but the Trailblazers could not complete the comeback.
Junior goalkeeper Rachel Tipton shut out Washington in the second half after a rocky start.
Tolton has a nearly two-week break from competition before hosting St. Francis Borgia at 5 p.m. April 4.
Tolton, Hickman suffer early season losses
Facing the MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 second-place finisher from last season, Tolton boys tennis could not overcome Capital City in a 6-3 defeat in Jefferson City.
Brady Farnan, the Trailblazers’ No. 1 player, and No. 3 Steven Becvar both picked up wins, the latter in come-from-behind fashion.
One of Tolton’s doubles teams also picked up a victory, as Griffin Holdiman and Luke Knollmeyer won a tight 9-8 (9-7) match, prevailing in a tiebreaker.
Six of Tolton’s 15 competitors played in their first career matches, making it a learning experience for the group, according to Tolton coach Tricia Vogt.
Tolton (0-1) next travels to Camdenton, challenging the Lakers at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman boys tennis lost its first meet of the season in a 5-4 defeat to Helias in Columbia.
The Kewpies (1-1) won their season opener against the Missouri Military Academy but could not defeat last season’s Class 2 District 5 champion at home.
Aiming for a bounce-back outing, Hickman next hosts a doubleheader against Edwardsville (Ill.) and Capital City beginning at 1 p.m. April 3.