Tolton’s Garrett McIntosh, Battle’s Graham Hoffman and Rock Bridge’s Devin Reichard each shot 2-over 37 to tie for medalist honors in a quadrangular match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course on Wednesday.

The Bruins won the match shooting 21-over 161 to beat Tolton’s 171 and Battle’s 174. Smith-Cotton also competed but did not have enough players for a team score.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you