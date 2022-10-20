North Callaway has quietly put together another solid season. Currently sitting at 6-2, the Thunderbirds are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and are perched at the No. 4 seed in Class 2 District 2 standings.
As of now, the Thunderbirds will have home-field advantage in their district quarterfinals matchup. A win this week would secure that advantage, but it will not come easy as they take on undefeated Bowling Green, a team averaging an astounding 72.1 points per game offensively. On defense? The Bobcats allow just 7.4 points per contest.
The upside to this matchup is that North Callaway will arguably be the best team the Bobcats face all season. In a year where Bowling Green has quite literally bowled over its entire schedule, the Thunderbirds aren’t a team that can be taken as lightly as some of the other teams the Bobcats have torn apart.
After a middling start to the season, senior quarterback Braydn O’Neal has steadied the ship for the Thunderbirds, throwing for 17 touchdowns through the air while also leading the team in rush yards with 794, to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns. If the Thunderbirds want any chance to walk away with a victory, he needs to produce .
A win for the Thunderbirds could move them as high as third in their district, while a loss could drop them to fifth, barring a Tolton loss to Fayette on Friday. This week could very well determine who will be at home in a district quarterfinals matchup between the Thunderbirds and the Trailblazers.
Centralia faces Macon in Class 2 battle
In what has been a special season so far for Centralia, it once again has a chance to prove its worth against Macon on Friday.
Both teams enter play at 7-1, and the storyline is once more on the Panthers and their rugged, impenetrable front seven on defense. Although Macon averages 35.1 points per game, the Panthers have faced offenses similar to the Tigers and have held those teams to under 20 points per game. In Week 6, the Panthers stifled a Clark County team that came into the game putting up 37 points per game. The Panthers’ defense allowed just 18 points en route to a 10-point victory.
On offense, the Panthers can not afford to be one-dimensional. Although they have a strong rushing attack led by senior Kyden Wilkerson, Centralia will need more playmakers on offense and to utilize a more balanced offensive game plan, not only for this week but in the district tournament.
The Panthers score 29.3 points on average, but there is always room for improvement, as in the coming weeks, they will be facing cream-of-the-crop defenses in the state. With the No. 2 seed in the district essentially locked up, this week provides a measuring point for the Panthers to find out how ready they are for playoff football.
Four Rivers District Title preview: Union vs. Hermann
Hermann, an underdog through and through, has the chance to win the Four Rivers District at home against top-dog and defending champions Union .
The Bearcats (7-1, 4-1) have seen a drastic turnaround since last year’s 4-7 campaign. Their only flaw of the season came in Week 6, when they failed to score against Sullivan, losing 6-0.
Union (8-0, 5-0) hasn’t lost a Four Rivers Conference game since Oct. 13, 2020 and looks to go undefeated in the district for two straight seasons. The Wildcats are coming off of two shut-out wins against St. James (46-0) and Owensville (47-0).
After a back-and-forth bout last year, Union earned a 26-21 win. With the game switching locations to Hermann Friday night, the Bearcats eye a big upset over the Wildcats to claim conference glory.
Good games in the capital
In the final week before the playoffs, Capital City and Jefferson City will face-off against opponents that seem to match up with them identically on paper.
The Cavaliers (6-2, 3-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) have amassed six wins up to this point, a seemingly shocking number compared to the 2-16 program record that they possessed entering the season. They host Kirksville (5-3) in a non-district match-up, looking to tidy things up before every game has the chance to be their last.
Capital City has a furious, dual-headed monster receiving hand-offs from senior quarterback Hayden Carroll. Senior Hurley Jacobs has 902 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Freshman Jaylan Thomas compliments Jacobs, adding 950 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns. The output of the Cavaliers’ run-game will go a long way in determining their playoff fate.
Jefferson City (4-4, 3-3) travels to Moberly (4-4), who like the Jays, has had an up-and-down year. The Jays are coming off of a 48-41 victory against Battle, and look to furnish its pass game with the playoffs approaching.