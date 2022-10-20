Centralia High School players celebrate with the head coach (copy)

Centralia footballl players celebrate with head coach Tyler Forsee in the post-game huddle at Hawthorne Heights Stadium on August 26 in Mexico. Centralia (7-1) faces Macon (7-1) in its final game before the district tournament.

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

North Callaway has quietly put together another solid season. Currently sitting at 6-2, the Thunderbirds are in the midst of a five-game winning streak and are perched at the No. 4 seed in Class 2 District 2 standings.

As of now, the Thunderbirds will have home-field advantage in their district quarterfinals matchup. A win this week would secure that advantage, but it will not come easy as they take on undefeated Bowling Green, a team averaging an astounding 72.1 points per game offensively. On defense? The Bobcats allow just 7.4 points per contest.

