Cardinal Ritter defeated Reeds Spring 46-7 in the MSHSAA Class 3 Show-Me Bowl on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Lions completed an undefeated season and won their first state title on the back of running back Marvin Burks Jr., who gave Ritter the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap off the game’s opening drive. Burks finished the game with 118 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Cardinal Ritter twice had fallen in the state title game, most recently in 2018 at the hands of Trinity.
Reeds Spring, playing in its first state title game, finished the season 11-3.
St. Mary’s win second straight title in final season
For the second straight season, St. Mary’s posted a shutout en route to a state title.
The Dragons defeated St. Dominic 42-0 in the MSHSAA Class 4 Show-Me Bowl on Friday in what was the team’s final game before the school closes at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
St. Mary’s won the Class 3 title in 2021 with a 56-0 win over St. Pius X.
Missouri commit Jamal Roberts ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Wide receiver Chase Hendricks scored the game’s opening touchdown with a 32-yard reception, and found the end zone again early in the second quarter by returning a punt 67 yards.
St. Dominic (8-6) was making its first state title game appearance.
East Buchanan posts shutout, keeps Class 1 crown
East Buchanan defeated Adrian 42-0 in the MSHSAA Class 1 Show-Me Bowl on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to capture its second straight state title.
Running back Trevor Klein scored four total touchdowns for the Bulldogs, including three in the first half.
East Buchanan (14-1) defeated Marceline in the 2021 final. Adrian, which was making its first championship appearance since capturing the title in 2002, finished the year 12-3.