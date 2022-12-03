Cardinal Ritter defeated Reeds Spring 46-7 in the MSHSAA Class 3 Show-Me Bowl on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Lions completed an undefeated season and won their first state title on the back of running back Marvin Burks Jr., who gave Ritter the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap off the game’s opening drive. Burks finished the game with 118 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you